January 16, 2017 January 16, 2017

By: Justin Seward Irvine resident Joanne Spinks’s carving passion reached new heights five years ago when she decided to open the Cypress Hills Spoon Company business as a not only a way of making a profit as a single parent, but also to try something new with a hobby she cherishes. Spinks collects recycled wood off of private land around Cypress Hills Provincial Park, on… Read More »

Local News

Pickleball smacks into Redcliff

By: Justin Seward The sport of pickleball was introduced this past summer in Redcliff at a local tennis court, starting with six players, and now… Read More »

Bantams collects 78 bears for Joy of Giving

Submitted by: Penny Pahl It was one of the coldest nights of the season, but the hearts of the players and fans at the Foremost… Read More »

Local Sports

Senator Gershaw boys take home silver

By Jamie Rieger The Senator Gershaw Gators boys’ team chiseled their way through the 1A provincial volleyball championship held in Bow Island over the weekend,… Read More »

Base bring in Hockey Canada for unique cultural exchange

By Tim Kalinowski CFB Suffield has a new base hockey coach. Paul Murphy comes to south east Alberta via Nova Scotia. He recently retired after… Read More »

Latest Blog

New reporter for Courier

Hello Cypress Courier readers! By: Justin Seward My name is Justin Seward and I am the new reporter for the Cypress Courier. I come to… Read More »

Better times ahead?

By Jamie Rieger The turkey hangover is gone, the leftovers are dwindling down, and it’s time to get back to the normal routine. A new… Read More »

Gallery
Editorial

No more aggressive door-to-door sales in Alberta

Albertans no longer have to deal with aggressive door-to-door sales people since a prohibition on the activity went into effect on Jan. 1 “In 2016,… Read More »

World is once again finding itself out of balance

With Christmas passed and bills to pay, Canadians will be feeling the pinch over the next few months. Besides these personal struggles, we are still… Read More »

Sports Blog

2017 Sports predictions

By Rob Ficiur In the more recent issue of the commentator I reported that for the past three years 50% of my yearly predictions have… Read More »

