By Jamie Rieger Library patrons in southeast Alberta looking to take an online course now have an economical and convenient way of enrolling in a course through their local library. Shortgrass Library System announced last week that it has acquired Gale Courses from Gale, part of Cengage Learning. The program allows library patrons access to instructor-led, online courses through the websites of all 14 public… Read More »
By Justin Seward In the early morning hours of Jan. 18, fire crews from Box Springs, Medicine Hat, Cypress County and Seven Persons responded to… Read More »
[caption id="attachment_4708" align="aligncenter" width="300"] Photo by Justin Seward- Carolyn Vikedal (left) carves out a puppy while her granddaughter, Teghann Vikedal designs a flow.[/caption] Read More »
By Jamie Rieger The Senator Gershaw Gators boys’ team chiseled their way through the 1A provincial volleyball championship held in Bow Island over the weekend,… Read More »
By Tim Kalinowski CFB Suffield has a new base hockey coach. Paul Murphy comes to south east Alberta via Nova Scotia. He recently retired after… Read More »
By Jamie Rieger No matter how much time and effort one dedicates to keeping those New Year's resolutions, it seems that by mid-January, they are… Read More »
Hello Cypress Courier readers! By: Justin Seward My name is Justin Seward and I am the new reporter for the Cypress Courier. I come to… Read More »
Albertans no longer have to deal with aggressive door-to-door sales people since a prohibition on the activity went into effect on Jan. 1 “In 2016,… Read More »
With Christmas passed and bills to pay, Canadians will be feeling the pinch over the next few months. Besides these personal struggles, we are still… Read More »
By Rob Ficiur This week Don Cherry was in trouble again. Monday, an article entitled Don Cherry Sacked, appeared on my phone. Was Don Cherry… Read More »