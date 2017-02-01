Current Temperature

-6.9°C

February 1, 2017 February 1, 2017

Redcliff council considering re-branding from “Greenhouse Capital”

By Justin Seward Economic Development Alliance of Southeastern Alberta’s Acting Executive Director, Theresa Hardiker, met with Redcliff Town Council at the Jan. 23  meeting to discuss the next steps of re-branding the town’s identity. She mentioned to council that her focus would be to do an environmental scan, which will provide the framework for a planning approach and a strategic plan with a future prospective… Read More »

Local News

Stolen horses have been missing more than a month

By J.W. Schnarr Southern Alberta Newspapers A southern Alberta man is hoping somebody has seen or knows the whereabouts of four horses stolen off a… Read More »

Briefs from Bow Island town council

By Jamie Rieger Harassment policy Town of Bow Island CAO Anna-Marie Bridge presented to council at their regular meeting on Jan. 23 a draft of… Read More »

Local Sports

Talons look for late-season surge

By Justin Seward The Eagle Butte High School basketball squads are gearing up for a hard push to the end of the season. Senior Girls… Read More »

Redcliff Minor Hockey focuses on player development

By Justin Seward Redcliff Minor Hockey Association’s president Scott Pahl has seen the number of players grow again this season to 110 players from 73… Read More »

Latest Blog

World is a little less bright without Mary Tyler Moore

By Jamie Rieger I think most people in my age group spent many hours watching the Mary Tyler Moore show and likely still recall the… Read More »

Any time is a good time for self-improvement

By Jamie Rieger No matter how much time and effort one dedicates to keeping those New Year's resolutions, it seems that by mid-January, they are… Read More »

Editorial

Crisis in news media is crisis for democracy

Journalism in Canada is in a crisis. That much is clear from the past few years of plummeting ad revenues, sweeping staff cuts and a… Read More »

Rob’s Surprise NHL stars

By Rob Ficiur In a few days the NHL will be celebrating All Star weekend. The best players of the league will come together to show… Read More »

Sports Blog

Let’s talk about depression again

By Rob Ficiur This is the fourth column I have written on depression in the last six years. While that may seem like too many to… Read More »

