Current Temperature
-19.9°C
By Tim Kalinowski JANUARY Elkwater and Medicine Hat began intensive preparations to host the Alberta Winter Games. Organizers were worried about the potential for a mild winter at outdoor venues, but felt they were on track to open the games successfully. CFB Suffield started its first big Elk Hunt in several years on January 11. Also on January 11, the Suffield Fire Department responded to… Read More »
By Tim Kalinowski JANUARY Elkwater and Medicine Hat began intensive preparations to host the Alberta Winter Games. Organizers were worried about the potential for a… Read More »
By Jamie Rieger The Forty Mile County Commentator takes a glimpse back into the happenings from throughout the past year; a year filled with turbulance,… Read More »
By Jamie Rieger The Senator Gershaw Gators boys’ team chiseled their way through the 1A provincial volleyball championship held in Bow Island over the weekend,… Read More »
By Tim Kalinowski CFB Suffield has a new base hockey coach. Paul Murphy comes to south east Alberta via Nova Scotia. He recently retired after… Read More »
By Jamie Rieger The turkey hangover is gone, the leftovers are dwindling down, and it’s time to get back to the normal routine. A new… Read More »
By Jamie Rieger There are many colourful words that people could use to describe the year we are getting close to saying goodbye to and… Read More »
With Christmas passed and bills to pay, Canadians will be feeling the pinch over the next few months. Besides these personal struggles, we are still… Read More »
The Holiday season is upon us with our decorated Christmas trees and glittering lights brightening up our homes. The aroma of freshly baked cookies and… Read More »
By Rob Ficiur In the more recent issue of the commentator I reported that for the past three years 50% of my yearly predictions have… Read More »