January 1, 2017

Christmas Day fire destroys Orion business

[caption id="attachment_4623" align="aligncenter" width="300"] Photo submitted[/caption] [caption id="attachment_4624" align="aligncenter" width="300"] Photo submitted[/caption] By Jamie Rieger Orion was dealt a harsh blow when a fire on Christmas Day has destroyed an Orion business and left a beloved resident recovering in a  Calgary hospital. The fire, which erupted on Christmas morning as church service was about to get underway, engulfed the iconic Stevens Hardware and Garage, quickly… Read More »

Local News

Cypress County passes budget with non-residential tax increase included

By Tim Kalinowski Cypress County council considered its 2017 budget one more time before voting on the matter at last Tuesday’s meeting. Council had been… Read More »

RES optimistic about Forty Mile Wind Power project

By Jamie Rieger A recent open house in Bow Island was one more step for an alternative energy company in the lengthy process of having… Read More »

Local Sports

Senator Gershaw boys take home silver

By Jamie Rieger The Senator Gershaw Gators boys’ team chiseled their way through the 1A provincial volleyball championship held in Bow Island over the weekend,… Read More »

Base bring in Hockey Canada for unique cultural exchange

By Tim Kalinowski CFB Suffield has a new base hockey coach. Paul Murphy comes to south east Alberta via Nova Scotia. He recently retired after… Read More »

Looking forward to year ahead

By Jamie Rieger There are many colourful words that people could use to describe the year we are getting close to saying goodbye to and… Read More »

Kalinowski bids farewell

By Tim Kalinowski Well, there is no easy way to say it. This will be my final column as a reporter with the 40 Mile… Read More »

World is once again finding itself out of balance

With Christmas passed and bills to pay, Canadians will be feeling the pinch over the next few months. Besides these personal struggles, we are still… Read More »

Keep it all in perspective this Holiday season

The Holiday season is upon us with our decorated Christmas trees and glittering lights brightening up our homes. The aroma of freshly baked cookies and… Read More »

2016 predictions 50 percent correct

By Rob Ficiur In the Jan. 5, 2016 issue of the Commentator, I made six predictions of what would happen in the sporting world in… Read More »

