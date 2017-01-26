Current Temperature

Support for local food bank is up, but so is the need

By Jamie Rieger The Bow Island food bank, like most others across the province and country, saw an increase in need for their services in 2016, but fortunately donations were also up, for which they are very grateful. “We are doing very, very well as far as contributions and we want the community to know how grateful we are,” said Lisa Braat, adding that while… Read More »

Greenhouse owner looking for county approval to change lighting

By Justin Seward Cypress County discussed a  greenhouse proposal that came forth from  Kel-Lee Greenhouse owners Kelly and Shawndell Fischer in regards to artificial lighting… Read More »

Redcliff Minor Hockey focuses on player development

By Justin Seward Redcliff Minor Hockey Association’s president Scott Pahl has seen the number of players grow again this season to 110 players from 73… Read More »

Senator Gershaw boys take home silver

By Jamie Rieger The Senator Gershaw Gators boys’ team chiseled their way through the 1A provincial volleyball championship held in Bow Island over the weekend,… Read More »

Any time is a good time for self-improvement

By Jamie Rieger No matter how much time and effort one dedicates to keeping those New Year's resolutions, it seems that by mid-January, they are… Read More »

New reporter for Courier

Hello Cypress Courier readers! By: Justin Seward My name is Justin Seward and I am the new reporter for the Cypress Courier. I come to… Read More »

Rob’s Surprise NHL stars

By Rob Ficiur In a few days the NHL will be celebrating All Star weekend. The best players of the league will come together to show… Read More »

An Arctic freeze of sorts?

Well the start to 2017 has certainly not been kind to us in terms of the weather. The province of Alberta and the rest of… Read More »

Don Cherry controversial again

By Rob Ficiur This week Don Cherry was in trouble again. Monday, an article entitled Don Cherry Sacked, appeared on my phone. Was Don Cherry… Read More »

