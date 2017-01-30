Current Temperature
8.5°C
By Justin Seward Cypress County discussed a greenhouse proposal that came forth from Kel-Lee Greenhouse owners Kelly and Shawndell Fischer in regards to artificial lighting in their greenhouse at last Tuesday’s council meeting. The Fischer’s proposal to council was to reclassify the 3.87 hectares of land and change it from Agricultural District 3 (A3 Horticulture) to Agricultural District 4 (A4 Greenhouse). The change will allow… Read More »
By Jamie Rieger The Bow Island food bank, like most others across the province and country, saw an increase in need for their services in… Read More »
By Justin Seward Cypress County discussed a greenhouse proposal that came forth from Kel-Lee Greenhouse owners Kelly and Shawndell Fischer in regards to artificial lighting… Read More »
By Justin Seward Redcliff Minor Hockey Association’s president Scott Pahl has seen the number of players grow again this season to 110 players from 73… Read More »
By Jamie Rieger The Senator Gershaw Gators boys’ team chiseled their way through the 1A provincial volleyball championship held in Bow Island over the weekend,… Read More »
By Jamie Rieger No matter how much time and effort one dedicates to keeping those New Year's resolutions, it seems that by mid-January, they are… Read More »
Hello Cypress Courier readers! By: Justin Seward My name is Justin Seward and I am the new reporter for the Cypress Courier. I come to… Read More »
By Rob Ficiur In a few days the NHL will be celebrating All Star weekend. The best players of the league will come together to show… Read More »
Well the start to 2017 has certainly not been kind to us in terms of the weather. The province of Alberta and the rest of… Read More »
By Rob Ficiur This week Don Cherry was in trouble again. Monday, an article entitled Don Cherry Sacked, appeared on my phone. Was Don Cherry… Read More »