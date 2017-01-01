Current Temperature
-9.2°C
[caption id="attachment_4623" align="aligncenter" width="300"] Photo submitted[/caption] [caption id="attachment_4624" align="aligncenter" width="300"] Photo submitted[/caption] By Jamie Rieger Orion was dealt a harsh blow when a fire on Christmas Day has destroyed an Orion business and left a beloved resident recovering in a Calgary hospital. The fire, which erupted on Christmas morning as church service was about to get underway, engulfed the iconic Stevens Hardware and Garage, quickly… Read More »
By Tim Kalinowski Cypress County council considered its 2017 budget one more time before voting on the matter at last Tuesday’s meeting. Council had been… Read More »
By Jamie Rieger A recent open house in Bow Island was one more step for an alternative energy company in the lengthy process of having… Read More »
By Jamie Rieger The Senator Gershaw Gators boys’ team chiseled their way through the 1A provincial volleyball championship held in Bow Island over the weekend,… Read More »
By Tim Kalinowski CFB Suffield has a new base hockey coach. Paul Murphy comes to south east Alberta via Nova Scotia. He recently retired after… Read More »
By Jamie Rieger There are many colourful words that people could use to describe the year we are getting close to saying goodbye to and… Read More »
By Tim Kalinowski Well, there is no easy way to say it. This will be my final column as a reporter with the 40 Mile… Read More »
With Christmas passed and bills to pay, Canadians will be feeling the pinch over the next few months. Besides these personal struggles, we are still… Read More »
The Holiday season is upon us with our decorated Christmas trees and glittering lights brightening up our homes. The aroma of freshly baked cookies and… Read More »
By Rob Ficiur In the Jan. 5, 2016 issue of the Commentator, I made six predictions of what would happen in the sporting world in… Read More »